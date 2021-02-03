Alec Baldwin Slams Mean Comments on Wife Hilaria's Baby Post: 'Mind Your Own Business'

Alec Baldwin is not here for any negativity aimed at his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, or their family.

On Monday, Hilaria took to Instagram to make a surprise announcement that she and Alec welcomed their sixth child together, a baby girl. Hilaria and Alec are also parents to Carmen, 7, Rafael Thomas, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 5 months. Alec shares another daughter, 25-year-old Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

"7❤️Alec," the yoga instructor captioned the pic of her lying in bed surrounded by all her kids.

While Hilaria turned off the comments amid recent uproar over her heritage, Alec shared the post to his own page, unrestricted. It wasn't long before the actor began receiving a number of cruel messages in the comments section.

"Who's the mother? She wasn't pregnant. She gave birth six months ago," one person wrote, to which Alec responded, "You should shut the f**k up and mind your own business."

After another commented "wish I knew why are people so mean," Alex wrote in response that it's because "basically, they're not very smart."

"Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world," he added.

Hilaria, 37, also disabled the comments in a new post shared on Tuesday, which revealed the sweet moniker she and Alec, 62, chose for the newest member of their family.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," Hilaria captioned the pic, which features her baby girl all cozied up in bed and sleeping. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true."

ET reported in January that the couple and their family are "very upset" that Hilaria's identity and background "are being questioned," following social media claims that she exaggerated her connection to Spain.

"Hilaria is such a soft-spoken, kind, caring and loving person, and the harassment and hate that she has been receiving on social media has been a lot for her," the source said, adding that the controversy has "deeply affected" her and her family.

"Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston," added the source. "Alec unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception. They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family."

The controversy first began back in December, after journalist and podcaster Tracie Egan Morrissey took to her Instagram Story to share a multitude of posts examining Hilaria's alleged claims of her Spanish heritage, and called into question whether she has misrepresented her ethnic and cultural background.

Hilaria was not born in Spain (as some outlets mistakenly reported), but in Massachusetts. Her parents, David and Kathryn, and her brother, Jeremy, now live in Spain, which Hilaria frequently traveled to throughout her childhood. The fitness guru was born Hillary Hayward-Thomas, and later changed her name to Hilaria.

"The way I've spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained," Hilaria wrote on Instagram in February. "I should have been more clear and I'm sorry."

Hear more in the video below.