Alec Baldwin Says Wife Hilaria Has Given Him 'a Reason to Live' in Emotional Post

Alec Baldwin is sharing his appreciation for his wife and his children.

Shortly after Alec's candid primetime interview with George Stephanopoulos aired on Thursday, the actor took to Instagram to post a message of love for Hilaria Baldwin.

Alec posted a photo of himself holding his young son in his arms as they stand next to a calm body of water, and expressed how much his family means to him, especially amid the tragedy and challenges of recent months.

"No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin," Alec wrote. "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live."

"Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else," he concluded. "I owe that to you."

Alec and Hilaria share six children -- Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and 9-month-old daughter Lucia. He's also the father to actress and model Ireland Baldwin.

On Thursday, Baldwin spoke for the first time in detail about the fatal shooting on the set of his western Rust, in October, which lead to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and hospitalized director Joel Souza.

During the hour-long special -- in which Baldwin shared his recollections of what happened when the tragedy occurred and the aftermath -- he also opened up about the impact it has had on his family and his role as a father.

"I am not somebody who has a lot of vivid dreams, but I have dreams about this constantly now. I wake up constantly where guns are going off in some these images have come into my mind and kept me awake at night," he shared. "I haven't slept for weeks, and I've really been struggling physically. I'm exhausted from this"

"And I've gotta try to be there for my kids. My family's all I have," Baldwin continued. "I mean, honest to God, I couldn't give a s**t about my career anymore."

