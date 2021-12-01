Alec Baldwin Says He Didn't Pull the Trigger in Emotional First Interview Since 'Rust' Shooting

Alec Baldwin is answering tough questions in his first sit-down interview since the fatal shooting on his film, Rust, in October. The 63-year-old actor spoke with Good Morning America's George Stephanopoulos, and in a preview that dropped on Wednesday, he breaks down in tears while recalling the tragic incident.

Baldwin cries talking about Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who died on the set of Rust after a gun was discharged by Baldwin. In the preview, Baldwin says he didn't pull the trigger after Stephanopoulos points out that it wasn't in the script for the trigger to be pulled.

"Well, the trigger wasn't pulled, I didn't pull the trigger," he says.

When Stephanopoulos clarifies, "So you never pulled the trigger?," Baldwin responds, "No, no, no. I would never point a gun at anyone and pull the trigger at them, never."

Baldwin says he has no idea how a real bullet got on set. "Someone put a live bullet in a gun, a bullet that wasn't even supposed to be on the property," he claims.

Baldwin later calls the incident the worst thing that's ever happened to him.

"Because I think back and think, 'What could I have done?'" he tearfully reflects.

ABC's one-hour primetime special with Baldwin airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, and will later be available to stream on Hulu. ABC will also have a two-hour 20/20 special on Friday about the on-set shooting.

EXCLUSIVE: Alec Baldwin. The first interview since the fatal accident on the set of the movie ‘Rust’.



The emotional @ABC News Special with @GStephanopoulos breaks tomorrow night at 8/7c on ABC – streaming later that evening on @Hulu. pic.twitter.com/q7QD1vesUX — 20/20 (@ABC2020) December 1, 2021

Meanwhile, an investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and a lawsuit has been filed against Baldwin and others in regard to the fatal event.

In a press conference in October, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said that "all options are still on the table" when it comes to possibly filing charges in the death of Hutchins.

"During the initial investigation, it was determined that actor/producer Alec Baldwin was the person that fired the weapon," Mendoza stated. "We identified two other people who handled and or inspected the loaded firearm prior to Baldwin firing the weapon. These two individuals are armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and assistant director David Halls. All three individuals have been cooperative in the investigation and have provided statements."

"During this process, we determined there were a limited amount of movie set staff present in the area where the actual incident took place, although there were approximately 100 people on set," he continued. "Through the execution of search warrants, we have collected about 600 items of evidence. These include but are not limited to three firearms, approximately 500 rounds of ammunition and several pieces of clothing and possessions. We believe that we have in our possession the firearm that was fired by Mr. Baldwin."