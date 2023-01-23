Alec Baldwin Returns to Instagram Following 'Rust' Charges, Posts Pic of Son and Wife Hilaria

Alec Baldwin is back on Instagram with wholesome family content. In his first post since it was announced he would face involuntary manslaughter charges, the 64-year-old actor shared a look at his home life.

"The old 'let me give you a back rub' ploy. Potato chips to follow," he captioned a picture of his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, sitting on the floor while their 6-year-old son, Leo, rests on her back and gives the camera a sly look.

Missing from the photo are the couple's other children, Carmen, 9, Rafael, 7, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 2,

Alec's return to social media comes after it was announced last week that he was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021. While on set of the Western film in New Mexico, a gun Alec was holding discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was also charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Following the announcement of the charges, the actor's attorney released a statement. "This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’ tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice," Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel said. "Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun – or anywhere on the movie set. He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds."

Concluded Nikas, "We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

As for Hilaria, she was spotted on Friday wearing a sweatshirt that read "EMPATHY" while out in New York City.

"Alec and Hilaria are devastated about his charges," a source told ET. "There's no way anyone could have been prepared for something like this. They're focusing on their family, making sure their children are OK, and supporting each other in every way possible."