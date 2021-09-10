Alanis Morissette Slams Her New Documentary 'Jagged' and Says She Won't Promote It

Alanis Morissette isn't happy with her upcoming HBO documentary, Jagged. On Tuesday, the 47-year-old singer spoke out against the film in a statement. The "You Oughta Know" singer says that after seeing the first cut of the film, she doesn't agree with its "salacious agenda" and alleges that she was "lulled into a false sense of security."

In a press release, HBO describes Jagged as an intimate exploration of the singer and her groundbreaking 1995 album, Jagged Little Pill. The documentary is directed by Alison Klayman and is scheduled to be released this fall. ET has reached out to HBO for comment.

"I agreed to participate in a piece about the celebration of Jagged Little Pill's 25th anniversary and was interviewed during a very vulnerable time (while in the midst of my third postpartum depression during lockdown)," Morissette says in her statement, according to multiple reports. "I was lulled into a false sense of security and their salacious agenda became apparent immediately upon my seeing the first cut of the film."

"This is when I knew our visions were in fact painfully diverged," the statement continues. "This was not the story I agreed to tell. I sit here now experiencing the full impact of having trusted someone who did not warrant being trusted."

Morissette says she will not attend any event promoting the documentary.

"I have chosen not to attend any event around this movie for two reasons: one is that I am on tour right now," she says. "The other is that, not unlike many 'stories' and unauthorized biographies out there over the years, this one includes implications and facts that are simply not true. While there is beauty and some elements of accuracy in this/my story to be sure — I ultimately won't be supporting someone else's reductive take on a story much too nuanced for them to ever grasp or tell."

The Washington Post reports that in the documentary, Morissette makes allegations of statutory rape, stating that multiple men engaged in sex with her when she was a 15-year-old pop star in Canada. She does not name any of her alleged abusers. The outlet notes that while Canada's legal age of consent is now 16, it was 14 when Morissette was a teenager, though the law states that the age can be higher "when there is a relationship of trust, authority or dependency."

"It took me years in therapy to even admit there had been any kind of victimization on my part," she reportedly says in the film. "I would always say I was consenting, and then I'd be reminded like, 'Hey, you were 15, you're not consenting at 15.' Now I'm like, 'Oh yeah, they're all pedophiles. It's all statutory rape.' I did tell a few people and it kind of fell on deaf ears. It would usually be a stand-up, walk-out-of-the-room moment."

ET spoke with Morissette last July, and she talked about Jagged Little Pill turning 25 and how motherhood has changed her music. Watch the video below for more.