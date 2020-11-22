Alana Mayo Files for Divorce From Lena Waithe

Alana Mayo has filed for divorce from Lena Waithe. The news comes 10 months after the pair split in January -- and about one year after Waithe revealed they were married.

Mayo filed for divorce from Waithe in Los Angeles on Friday, ET confirms. ET has reached out to the pair's reps for comment.

In their split announcement to ET in January, the former couple said they had "nothing but support for one another."

"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," they said in a joint statement. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The screenwriter, producer and actress revealed that she and Mayo had tied the knot during a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which was guest hosted by John Legend.

"We snuck and did it, you know. We didn’t really make any announcements or a big, you know," Waithe said of their ceremony, as a photo of her and Mayo flashed on the screen. "That's my wife. She's beautiful."

"We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of Harvey Milk’s bust," she shared. "It was her idea, like all good things are, and she was just driving and she saw the courthouse and she said, 'We should get married there,' and I said, 'Cool, I'm down.'"

Waithe and Mayo announced their engagement in 2017.