Alan Kim's Emotional Acceptance Speech for Best Young Actor at 2021 Critics Choice Awards Wins Twitter

The night's big winner! Alan Kim took home the Critics' Choice Award for Best Young Actor on Sunday, and with it he also won over everyone watching at home.

The 8-year-old star of Minari was awarded the honor during the virtual ceremony, and appeared in a full tuxedo to accept the award over video chat.

However, despite being seeming precociously prepared for the big event, when he actually won, he couldn't hold back his tears of joy and excitement.

"I'd like to thank the critics who voted, and my family," Kim said before breaking down into tears. He apologized for crying before forcing out his list of people to thank from between sobs, before sharing that he hopes to be in other movies in the future.

The genuine and deeply emotional moment was one of the highlights of the night, and one of the most endearing acceptances speeches in recent memory.

Viewers watching at home couldn't help but marvel at Kim's tearful speech, and took to Twitter to cheer him on and celebrate his exciting victory.

OMG WHY IS ALAN KIM THE CUTEST KID EVER???? CRYING DURING HIS SPEECH!!! I WANT TO GIVE HIM A HUG!!! #Minari #CriticsChoice pic.twitter.com/kdWz5ZOuq6 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) March 8, 2021

Adorable 8-year-old MINARI star Alan Kim wins the best young actor/actress Critics Choice Award, gets emotional like one of the great winners of yesteryear, @brooklynnprince! pic.twitter.com/V8Tc8T8Lxl — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 8, 2021

ALAN KIM HAS MY WHOLE HEART WTF 🥺🥺🥺 pic.twitter.com/PPGLys6T0C — em | spidey trio come home (@dayasspidey) March 8, 2021

HE'S SO PRECIOUS PROTECT HIM AT ALL COST 🥺‼️ CONGRATULATIONS ALAN KIM pic.twitter.com/uVdhFwMSZV — — ًal ✰ (@poelaroid) March 8, 2021

Me & my heart watching Alan Kim’s acceptance speech: #CriticsChoiceAwards pic.twitter.com/YKw5fZ16pw — Olivia Silk (@livsilk) March 8, 2021

After the show, Kim spoke with reporters in a virtual press room about his big victory, and adorably fielded questions on his emotional speech.

"I'm not sure if I actually had a reason why I cried, I just did!" Kim declared with a smile, before explaining that the honor "means a lot" because it's his first-ever acting award.

When asked if there was anything he wanted to say but didn't get a chance to through the tears, Kim said he'd just have given shout-outs to more people he appreciates.

"That was actually all that was in my speech, but probably [I would've had] just more thank yous for people!" Kim shared.

Minari -- written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung -- tells the semi-autobiographical story of a Korean-American family as they settle on an Arkansas farm in the '80s in search of the American Dream. The cast includes Steven Yeun, Yeri Han, Youn Yuh-Jung and newcomers Noel Cho and Kim.

