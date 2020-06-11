Al Roker's Wife and His 'Today' Show Family Show Support After His Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Al Roker is feeling the love after revealing on Friday's Today show that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. The 66-year-old co-host and weatherman shared the news that he is taking some time off from the morning show to prepare for a surgery related to his diagnosis.

"Anybody who's on the staff, who's ever been through anything, one of your first calls you ever get is from this guy right here. So we're all here for you too," Hoda Kotb told Roker during the live broadcast.

The morning show staple was quickly met with lots of love from his co-hosts and his wife, Deborah Roberts.

"As many of you now know my hubby is battling prostate cancer," Roberts tweeted shortly after Roker announced the news. "We are prayerful and hopeful he will be fine. Thanks for all the kind words, prayers and positivity."

Roker replied to his wife on Twitter, writing, "Thanks, sweetheart. Love you."

Savannah Guthrie also shared her love and support for Roker, writing on Instagram, "I adore you, dearest @alroker. We know you will beat this prostate cancer and be back in no time. All our love and prayers. And thanks for sharing your journey so that others may be helped too. So much respect. ❤️"

Kotb retweeted the news with three heart emojis, writing, "Love our Al."

On Instagram, Kotb posted a photo of Roker holding her 3-year-old daughter, Haley, when she was just a baby. "Our Al. You never miss a milestone.. you've been there for all of our moments... good or painful.. Haley's arrival... my breast cancer diagnosis.... know this @alroker we will be here for you too.... you've got this ❤️," she wrote.

Dylan Dreyer also took to Instagram, sharing a shot of Roker holding her 3-year-old son, Calvin, as a newborn baby.

"Al is the first person to visit, the first person to send a hand written note, the first person to call and reach out during good and bad times," she wrote. "His positivity is genuine and infectious. Please keep this wonderful man in your prayers as he undergoes treatment for prostate cancer. And use his diagnosis as a reminder for the men in your lives to get checked! You got this buddy!!!"

Willie Geist tweeted, "@AlRoker is the heart and soul of our @NBCNews family. He has been a role model to me -- and to all of us -- as a professional, and as a parent and husband. We love you, Al. We're with you through this fight."

Roker also took to Twitter to thank his supporters amid this difficult news.

"I want to thank everyone sending all the good thoughts, wishes and prayers our way," he said. "Looking forward to seeing you all in a couple of weeks."

During Friday's show, Roker described his prostate cancer as being in the "early" stages but still "a little aggressive."