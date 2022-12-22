Al Roker Shares His 'Favorite Family Tradition' After Returning From the Hospital

Al Roker is embracing the benefits of having older kids this holiday season. The 68-year-old Today show weatherman is currently home from the hospital, recovering after a month-long health battle that has caused him to miss an extended amount of time on Today.

He shared his favorite family holiday tradition, jokingly telling Today, "My favorite family tradition is not everybody fighting. That’s a great thing. If that happens — you can get your adult children together and their significant others and everything is fine? Win-win."

The father of three is also happy to no longer be scouring the shelves for the latest toy.

"My kids — look, it's different now that they're older," Roker said. "Holiday shopping becomes much simpler. They're not looking for the hot toy or anything like that."

He also loves that he's no longer "getting up at 6 a.m. in the morning because the little ones are up."

"Now it’s, 'Oh, we’ll get up around 9 o’clock.' And that’s just great," he said.

Roker is dad to daughters Courtney, 35, Leila, 24, and son Nicholas, 20.

The longtime weatherman was hospitalized in November due to an issue with blood clots in his lungs and leg. At the time, he wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery." Following his initial release, Roker had to return to the hospital due to complications. He was released a second time earlier this month and has been spending his time at home recovering with his family.