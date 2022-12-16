Al Roker Receives Heartfelt Message From 'CBS Mornings' Anchor Gayle King Following Hospital Release

The competition for ratings among morning shows is fierce, but none of that mattered when Gayle King, in one of the classiest and sincerest gestures displayed on network television, took a moment to acknowledge her morning show rival, Al Roker, and send him heartfelt wishes as he looks to recover following his hospitalization.

On Thursday, the 67-year-old CBS Mornings co-anchor dedicated a segment to applaud the staff at the Today show for giving Roker a lovely surprise earlier this week. The weatherman's co-anchors and other Today staff showed up in Santa hats and lined up in front of his home to sing "Jingle Bells." Roker, who walked out with a cane, grew emotional at the benevolent nod.

"I love everything about this," King said as CBS Mornings played the Today clip. "I was so touched that they would take the time. Normally I don't try to find good news at [what] the other guys are doing. It's normally not what I do, but I just think that, while we are competitors, we're also friends. And that, to me, trumps the competition."

“While we are competitors, we’re friends also”: @GayleKing is sending well wishes to Al Roker, who was shocked when his @TODAYshow family delivered holiday cheer right to his front door, after he spent weeks in the hospital. pic.twitter.com/l8dksiyk6d — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) December 15, 2022

The 68-year-old beloved weatherman was recently released from the hospital after a series of health issues. Roker was hospitalized in November due to an issue with blood clots in his lungs and leg. At the time, Roker wrote on Instagram that he was "fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery."

While he was able celebrate getting out of the hospital in time for Thanksgiving, a source told ET that he "went back to the hospital" after the holiday. In the wake of his illness, Roker missed hosting both the Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Christmas Tree Lighting at Rockefeller Center. Thankfully, it appears he'll be home for Christmas.

"We're all pulling for him," King added. "All wishing him well and can't wait for Al Roker to be back in the studio. He's loved here, too. He's loved over there, but he's also loved here."

King's co-anchor, Tony Dokoupil, chimed in, saying, "He's a beloved human on this planet," to which King responded with, "Yes, he really is."