'AGT: Extreme': Production Temporarily Halted After Performer Hospitalized Due to Stunt Gone Wrong

Production on America's Got Talent: Extreme has been halted following an accident. Performer Jonathan Goodwin was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering injuries while rehearsing a stunt.

An AGT production spokesperson told ET on Sunday, "Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident."

"In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date," the spokesperson shared. "The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

Goodwin was seriously injured and had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital from the from Atlanta Motor Speedway in Georgia, where he remains in critical condition, People reports.

According to video of the horrific accident, published by TMZ, Goodwin was suspended in the air and locked in a straitjacket, flanked on either side by cars hanging and rigged to crash into each other at a certain time.

While Goodwin managed to escape his constraints as planned, a timing error caused the cars to release, crushing Goodwin between them.

The series is a new spinoff of America's Got Talent, which Goodwin previously competed on in Season 15, where he made it to the semi-finals.

AGT: Extreme features Simon Cowell, Nikki Bella and Travis Pastrana as judges, and is set to be hosted by Terry Crews.