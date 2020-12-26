After Christmas Sales: Our Favorites to Shop Right Now

Just when you thought holiday sale events were done, the post-Christmas sale is starting!

This is your last chance to save big before the year ends on fashion, beauty, home and electronic products.

Shoppers can grab post-Christmas deals, clearance items and winter sale discounts from a variety of retailer favorites and sought-after brands such as Tory Burch, Kate Spade New York, Walmart, Nordstrom, Old Navy, Adidas, Sephora and more.

Ahead, see all the sale and promo code details you need to know to score a deep discount on an item or two you've been eyeing all year that's now boasting a can't-miss sale price.

Adidas

Shop up to 50% off shoes, activewear and more at Adidas' End of Year Sale.

Anthropologie

Up to 60% off original prices with an extra 40% off. Shop 1,000s of new markdowns.

Athleta

Semi-Annual Sale: up to 60% off.

Cost Plus World Market

Save up to 50% on select furniture through Dec. 30.

Frontgate

Year End Sale: up to 75% off sitewide.

GlassesUSA

Save 30% on your entire order (frames and lens upgrades) for eyeglasses and sunglasses with free Rx lenses and free shipping with the code FSA30 through Jan. 15.

Intermix

Take an extra 50% off sale items.

Joss & Main

End-of-Year Clearance: up to 40% off.

Lulu & Georgia

Enjoy up to 70% on new markdowns.

Lululemon

You Don't Want to Miss This Sale: leggings start at $59, bras start at $19, joggers start at $69 and more.

Nike

Save up to 50% on new markdowns.

Nordstrom

Half Yearly Sale: save up to 40% through Jan. 3.

Old Navy

Up to 75% off with styles starting from $2.99.

Reformation

Up to 70% off dresses, tops, shoes and more with newly added sale styles.

Sephora

Get an extra 20% off sale items with the code MAJORSALE through Jan. 1.

SSENSE

Up to 70% off designer clothing, handbags, accessories and more.

Tory Burch

Semi-Annual Sale: get extra 25% off sale items for up to 60% off with code EXTRA through Jan. 12.

Walmart

End-of-Year Clearance: save big on seasonal faves.

Wayfair

Get up to 60% off at Wayfair's End-of-the-Year Clearance Sale on furniture, home decor, kitchen upgrades and more through Jan. 5. Shop our top picks.