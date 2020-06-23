Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Charged With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault

Ron Jeremy has been charged with sexually assaulting four women in separate incidents stemming as far back as 2014, Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey announced on Tuesday.

The adult film star -- whose real name is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt -- has been charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery. Prosecutors allege that Jeremy forcibly raped a 25-year-old woman at a home in West Hollywood in May 2014. They also allege that he sexually assaulted two women, ages 33 and 46, on separate occasions at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and forcibly raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July 2019.

ET has reached out to Jeremy's reps. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, and the case remains under investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Meanwhile, prosecutors are recommending bail at $6.6 million. If convicted as charged, Jeremy faces a possible maximum sentence of 90 years to life in state prison.

Jeremy is one of the most recognizable adult film stars in history. He is listed in the Guinness Book of World Records for "Most Appearances in Adult Films," and was the subject of a 2001 documentary about his legacy titled Porn Star: The Legend of Ron Jeremy.