Adele's Partner Rich Paul Plays Coy When Asked If They Are Married

Rich Paul is taking it easy when discussing his relationship with Adele!

On Monday, the Klutch Sports Group founder appeared on CBS Mornings in support of his memoir, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds. During the discussion, Paul was asked by co-anchor Gayle King about his relationship with the GRAMMY-winning singer.

After sharing that he doesn't really spill tea on his personal life, he admitted that Adele has been doing well, and they have been good for each other.

"She's been great, I think she would agree that we def helped each other. I'm in a good space, we're in a good space. Happy. She's superb," he said. "She's been great for me, we've been great for each other."

When pressed about marriage rumors, the 42-year-old sports agent remained coy. When King asked if she should refer to Adele as "Mrs. Paul," he replied, "You can say whatever you want."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Paul, and Adele, 35, have been linked together since May 2021. For the most part, the pair have kept their love mum, sometimes appearing alongside each other courtside at basketball games, and at the 2023 GRAMMYs.

In an interview with People, Paul shared that he had the support of Adele while writing and publishing his memoir about his life making the rise from hustler to multi-million dollar businessman.

"It was very emotional," he told the magazine about Adele's response after reading the book. "I think a lot of it probably hit home, so yeah, it was a difficult read [for her]."

Recently, fans have speculated if Paul and Adele have taken their relationship to the next level after the singer recently called Paul her "husband" during her Las Vegas residency.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In September, in videos shared to social media by concertgoers in attendance, she appeared to imply that she and Paul, may have taken things to the next level in secret.

When one fan asked if she could marry Adele, the songstress joked, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. And my husband's here tonight. He's here."

Adele has also taken things a step further by sharing the names that Paul would like for their future child -- when helping a fan pick a name for their baby.

In August 2022, Adele opened up in Elle magazine about her romance with the sports agent.

"I've never been in love like this," she gushed of Paul. "I'm obsessed with him."

Adele -- who ended her marriage to Simon Konecki in 2019 -- revealed at the time that she wasn't engaged, but marriage wasn't off the table for her.

"I’m not engaged. I just love high-end jewelry, boy!" she admitted. She also acknowledged that she does "absolutely" want to get married again and "might as well be married" for how happy and in love she is.