Adele Reveals Which Celebrity Would Make Her Cry If They Ever Met -- and He Sent Her Flowers!

There's one celebrity Adele would fangirl over, and it's The Rock!

The 30 singer joined popular YouTube personality NikkieTutorials for a "Power of Makeup" session and Adele dished on a bunch of cool things, like what to expect in her upcoming "I Drink Wine" music video. But first, gushing over Dwayne Johnson.

Nikkie asked Adele if there's any celebrity she would freak out over and, without any hesitation, the singer said the 49-year-old Red Notice star would literally move her to tears if she ever met him.

"Someone I've never met that I think I would actually cry [over] is The Rock but I know he goes by Dwayne Johnson," Adele says. So, why does she refer to the movie star by his wrestling moniker? "I was the biggest wrestling fan when I was younger," Adele explained.

But while Adele noted that she's yet to meet the action star, the singer did say they've already established a sweet connection. "He sent me flowers the other day 'cause him and his wife couldn't make my show," an excited Adele revealed. "Literally, I nearly fell off me chair!"

After sharing the sweet moment, Adele couldn't help but laugh at the fact that she still refers to Dwayne Johnson as The Rock. "But now he needs to be President Rock," the singer added before imploring Johnson to run for president of the United States.

As for her "I Drink Wine" music video, Adele revealed they filmed it a while ago and it's "f**king hilarious." She adds, "It's the campiest thing you'll ever see, and I feel like everyone might be dressed up as Halloween for it next year."

Adele also admitted she's not great when it comes to doing her own makeup, adding that she dyes her brows or run the risk of looking like a crazy Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter.

It's been a busy few weeks for Adele, who just days after dropping her fourth studio album announced a Las Vegas residency, Weekends With Adele, beginning Jan. 21 at Caesars Palace.