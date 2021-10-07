Adele Recalls Privately Talking to Beyoncé After 2017 Album of the Year GRAMMY Win

It's no secret that Adele is a huge Beyoncé fan. The 33-year-old British singer has brought up her admiration for the "Formation" songstress on multiple occasions and she's doing it again in her new Vogue interview.

Adele recalls privately talking to Beyoncé after her album, 25, won Album of the Year over Lemonade at the 2017 GRAMMY awards.

"My personal opinion is that Beyoncé definitely should have won," Adele tells the magazine, adding that she assumed Beyoncé would win until the awards started. "I just got this feeling: I f**king won it. I got overwhelmed, with, like, I will have to go and tell her how much her record means to me."

Adele took home five GRAMMYs that night, while Beyoncé won Best Urban Contemporary Album and Best Music Video. During Adele's Album of the Year acceptance speech she expressed how Beyoncé should have won.

"I can't possibly accept this award. I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my artist of my life is Beyoncé. The Lemonade album was so monumental," the "Hello" singer said on stage.

Getting emotional, Adele shares that after the ceremony she went to Beyoncé’s dressing room twice and told the artist how much her LP meant to her.

"I just said to her, like, the way that the GRAMMYs works, and the people who control it at the very, very top -- they don’t know what a visual album is," she recalls. "They don’t want to support the way that she’s moving things forward with her releases and the things that she’s talking about."

When asked why she believes Lemonade deserved to win, Adele candidly states, "For my friends who are women of color, it was such a huge acknowledgment for them, of the sort of undermined grief that they go through. For her to nail that on the head, and also bring in the entire globe? I was like, This album is my album, she just knows what I’m going through. That album was not written for me. But yet I could still feel like, This is the biggest gift."

Adele notes that Beyoncé's music was a major part of her childhood, sharing, "Music was literally my friend. I was an only child. Music was my sibling I never had. That’s why I love Beyoncé so much."

"She would put out music so regularly, it would be like seeing her. It really felt like that for me. It made me feel a lot of things," the singer expresses.

After the emotional GRAMMYs win, Adele opened up to reporters backstage and explained why she felt it was important to share the moment.

"My view is, like, 'What the f**k does she have to do to win Album of the Year?'" she explained at the time. "The GRAMMYs are very traditional, but I just thought this year would be the year that they would kind of go with the tide."

Adele, meanwhile, is getting ready to release her new music. This week, she shared a teaser for her new single, "Easy of Me." Fans speculate that the song will be featured on Adele's upcoming album, which is rumored to be titled 30.

