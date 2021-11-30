Adele Announces Las Vegas Residency

Adele is heading to Las Vegas! On Tuesday, the 33-year-old singer announced her residency, Weekends With Adele, which will kick off next year.

The exclusive residency will be housed in the Colosseum of Las Vegas' famed Caesars Palace Hotel beginning Friday, Jan. 21. Adele will perform two shows each weekend until Saturday, April 16.

The singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, "See you at Caesars in Vegasss ✨"

To attend a show, fans can register for presale tickets using Ticketmaster Verified Fan from Nov. 30 to Dec. 2. A public on-sale may or may not follow the presale, depending on the remaining ticket supply.

This marks Adele's first Vegas residency, and comes on the heels of the release of her fourth studio album, 30. Through the album, Adele previously told The Face magazine, she worked to "acknowledge all of the many layers of myself" following her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she shares a 9-year-old son, Angelo.

"Obviously, after a really big life moment, like my divorce, it’s good to experiment a little bit more with sort of eclectic inspirations," she said. "I wanted to, more than anything, just comfort myself. It wasn’t really about what I wanted to say for people. It was more like, 'What do I need to hear for myself, lyrically?'"