Adele Admits She Has 'No Idea' When New Music Is Coming

It's been five years since Adele released a studio album, but we will still have to wait a bit longer to hear new tunes from the songstress.



The GRAMMY winner took to Instagram on Friday to share her love for Glennon Doyle's book, Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living.



"If you’re ready - this book will shake your brain and make your soul scream," Adele captioned her post, praising the book. "I am so ready for myself after reading this book! It’s as if I just flew into my body for the very first time. Whew! Anyone who has any kind of capacity to truly let go and give into yourself with any kind of desire to hold on for dear life - Do it. Read it. Live it. Practice it. We are a lot! But we are meant to be a lot!"



But speaking of pleasing people, all fans wanted to know was when her new album was dropping -- and Adele admitted that she has no idea when fans can expect new music from her.



Her fans had been hoping this new post was going to be an announcement, with one getting a direct response to the question, "Adele where's the album?"



"I honestly have no idea," the 32-year-old singer replied.