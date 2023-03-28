Adam Sandler Compliments Wife Jackie Ahead of Milestone 20-Year Anniversary (Exclusive)

A real romance milestone! Adam Sandler will soon be celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with wife Jackie Sandler, and the star has nothing but praise for his supportive spouse.

Sandler walked the red carpet at the premiere of his new comedy Murder Mystery 2, held at the Regency Village Theater in West Hollywood on Tuesday, and he spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about attending the premiere with his ladylove.

When asked about the forthcoming anniversary, Sandler explained, "Well, we've been together for 25 [years], so we always act like that's our anniversary, the night we met."

"But 20 is good," he added with a contented nod. "Yeah, 20 years of marriage, that's nice."

Sandler dressed casual for Tuesday's red carpet, rocking a white Knicks hoodie and tan slacks with blue sneakers -- a far cry from the sharp suit he wore earlier this month when honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in Washington, DC.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Meanwhile, his wife stunned in a black dress and large black suit blazer, and Sandler couldn't help but marvel at her beauty.

"She's got good legs, yeah," Sandler praised. "She's got better legs then me, I'll give her that!"

"I think I have, you know, a better profile," he joked, before laughing at himself.

The fun date night came as Sandler geared up for the release of his new Netflix comedy, Murder Mystery 2, in which he stars alongside Jennifer Aniston, who plays his on-screen wife.

Looking toward the future, Sandler addressed who he might want to have join the cast if they end up making a third installment in the spy comedy series, and teased why it would be a great gig for whatever star might be interested.

"Me and Aniston always have a great time, and so whoever wants to get murdered, hang out for six, seven weeks, or eight weeks somewhere, it's a good time," Sandler said with a laugh.

Murder Mystery 2 hits Netflix March 31.