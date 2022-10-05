Adam Devine Celebrates 'Pitch Perfect' 10th Anniversary With Musical Teaser for 'Bumper in Berlin'

How does one celebrate the 10th anniversary of Pitch Perfect’s debut in theaters? Well, with a mashup, of course! And that’s just what Adam Devine did, performing “Take On Me X 99 Luftballoons” in the first official teaser for Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

Set to debut on Peacock in November, the spinoff series follows former Treblemaker who was last seen working as a security guard at Barden University in Pitch Perfect 2. Now, several years later, Bumper has moved to Germany, where he hopes to revive his music career after one of his songs becomes a hit in Berlin.

Peacock

In addition to Devine, the series also stars Sarah Hyland as Heidi, an assistant to Bumper with dreams of becoming a singer-songwriter, Jameela Jamil as Gisela, Pieter’s ex-girlfriend and rising German pop star, and Flula Borg, who returns as Das Sound Machine singer Pieter Krämer after first appearing in Pitch Perfect 2 and becomes Bumper's manager.

“I have so much love for this cast -- they are just the most talented and hilarious group of people. It’s been so fun watching Adam Devine grow as an actor and artist, from his first Pitch Perfect audition over ten years ago,” says executive producer Elizabeth Banks, who appeared in the first film before directing the sequel. “And it’s been an absolute joy seeing Sarah Hyland, Jameela Jamil, Lera Abova and the fully-fleshed Berliner Flula Borg bringing their own brilliance and outstanding performances.”

She adds, “It’s just been an amazing journey and we’re so excited for the world to see this story continue to unfold.”

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.