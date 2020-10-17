Adam Brody Talks Possibility of an ‘The OC' Reunion, Plus ‘Shazam! 2’ (Exclusive)

Don't expect to see Adam Brody reunite with his The O.C. cast anytime soon. With many casts reuniting via Zoom these days, the 40-year-old actor tells ET's Matt Cohen that he hasn't heard of anything on his end.

"Not that I know of. I haven’t been involved in any of that," he admits, adding, "There was a dinner in the works and then I think it got shut down because of all this…The Zoom cast reunion is a big thing right now."

Brody portrayed sweet but geeky Seth Cohen for four seasons on The O.C. from 2003 to 2007.

"[Playing Seth] gave me a lot of opportunities and I always, rightly or wrongly, had some belief in my abilities that I knew that I could probably vary it up," he says of his iconic role hindering his career in any way. "While that character will always be a big part of [my life], maybe the thing I'm always most known for probably, I knew that I had a lot more to give and get those opportunities."

"That said, I thought about it the most probably the first couple of years on that show…I did what I wanted to do, but I don't want to say it handcuffed me a little bit, but I felt like, 'OK, I'm doing this by day. Any other opportunities I get, I got to make sure that they really fit my code of whatever I think is different. I've got to differentiate myself and I certainly haven't worried about that since."

Brody has since played a wide range of characters, and fans got a sneak peek of his role as Super Hero Freddy in Shazam! The actor is "thrilled" to be a part of the superhero film's sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and is waiting to hear more about his role just like everybody else.

"Not only do they keep these things under wraps to a certain degree from us, but they certainly keep it under wraps from the public," he stresses. "So even if I knew much, and I don't, I doubt I would be able to divulge anything. But the way I hear it, it sounds like maybe early next year, maybe early this coming year [we'll start production]. And what lies in store, I really don't know. I am waiting like you."

What he can dish about is his new movie, The Kid Detective. Brody stars as a once famous child investigator, all grown up and ready to solve his first "adult" case: To find out who brutally murdered a new client's boyfriend. The dark comedy is directed by Evan Morgan and also co-stars Sophie Nélisse. When asked if he considers himself someone who naturally picks up on clues and situations, Brody says, "I'm good at reading a room," adding, "I don't know that I have any sleuthing capabilities."

"I think I have good human perception of moods and I think I'm good at defusing the situation. Actually, defusing tension," he notes. "I pride myself on being able to have a difficult conversation."

And when it comes to his and wife Leighton Meester's two kids -- daughter Arlo, 5, and a son whom they welcomed earlier this year -- he sees himself as more of a "lifeguard and teacher" than a detective.

"I have an awareness and as they get older, my daughter less so, I have a great spacial awareness of corners and catcuses [sic], any sharp or solid objects or tripping hazards," Brody shares. "And as a teacher, in the sense of explaining things and you get a lot of questions and trying to distill it down to something they can understand, and won't misinterpret because they're so impressionable."

These days, Brody couldn't be happier to spend so much quality time with his kids amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"During quarantine it's been a pretty -- despite the state of the world -- it has been a pretty blissful experience. I know a lot of parents who feel that way," Brody notes. "So many of my friends that I work with would go to set every day and see their kids on weekends. And all of a sudden it is like they have spent eight months working from home [and spending time with their family]."

The Kid Detective is now in select theaters.