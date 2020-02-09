ACM Awards 2020: How to Watch, Host, Performers and More

The ACM Awards will look a lot different this year, but country music's biggest stars are still planning to put on quite the show.

For all the details on how to watch the 2020 ACM Awards, plus nominees, performers and more, read on below.

When are the 2020 ACM Awards? The show will air live from Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, Sept. 16, from 8-11 p.m. ET.

How to watch: Tune in on CBS at 8 p.m. ET (delayed on PT) or stream the ACMs on CBS All Access.

Who's Hosting?: Keith Urban will be hosting the 55th Academy of Country Music Awards.

Who's Performing?: A lineup of country's finest will take the stage from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

Who's Nominated?: Morris and Rhett lead as two of the most-nominated performers, with an absolutely stacked category for the most-coveted Entertainer of the Year award, that includes Rhett -- with his first nod! -- as well as Bryan, Church, Combs and Carrie Underwood.

Check out the full list of nominees here.

How to watch ET's coverage: Follow along on ET Live and ETonline.com for all of our 2020 ACM Awards preview coverage, interviews and more.

You can also follow in real time on Twitter (@etnow), Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) and our official Facebook page. Then, tune in to Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, Sept. 17 (check your local listings) for an ACM Awards recap.

Meanwhile, check the video below for more on the ACM Awards' star-studded performance lineup!