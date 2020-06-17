ABC Sets 'Bachelorette' for Tuesday Nights: See the Network's Primetime Schedule

Bachelor Mondays is becoming Bachelorette Tuesdays.

Though Clare Crawley's season of the ABC dating show has yet to start up production again amid the coronavirus pandemic, the network has set an air day. The 2020-2021 primetime schedule ABC released on Wednesday notably doesn't include premiere dates (as production details are still being worked out for many series), but does list what will air when... as soon as the network actually has content to air.

In addition to The Bachelorette, The Conners also gets a new day, moving into Modern Family's old time slot. Twenty series, including Grey's Anatomy, The Goldbergs and more, will be returning, in addition to two new shows (Big Sky and Call Your Mother) and the revival of Supermarket Sweep with Leslie Jones. Black-ish, Mixed-ish, American Idol and The Bachelor, starring Matt James, will premiere later in the season.

Check out ABC's slate below.

MONDAY

8 p.m. Dancing With the Stars

10 p.m. The Good Doctor

TUESDAY

8 p.m. The Bachelorette

10 p.m. Big Sky

WEDNESDAY

8 p.m. The Goldbergs

8:30 p.m. American Housewife

9 p.m. The Conners

9:30 p.m. Call Your Mother

10 p.m. Stumptown

THURSDAY

8 p.m. Station 19

9 p.m. Grey's Anatomy

10 p.m. A Million Little Things

FRIDAY

8 p.m. Shark Tank

9 p.m. 20/20

SATURDAY

8 p.m. Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos

8 p.m. Supermarket Sweep

9 p.m. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

10 p.m. The Rookie

