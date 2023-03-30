Abby Lee Miller on How She Thinks Todd Chrisley Will Survive Prison: 'He's Very Bougie' (Exclusive)

Abby Lee Miller is sharing her perspective on Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentences, telling ET's Denny Directo that the disgraced reality stars may have trouble adjusting to their life behind bars.

"He's very bougie," Abby Lee says of Todd. "He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels."

But Abby Lee, who spent just under one year in prison for her own fraud sentence from 2017 to 2018, says that in her experience, there were ways around the tough adjustment. "I think he'll do some trade outs, there's a way to survive in there," she notes.

Abby Lee adds that going to prison as a celebrity brings extra challenges. "When I went in, nobody even wanted to come to the front to get me," she recalls. "There were volunteers that come and give you a tour and all that...no one would come except my dear friend, Michelle, who I still talk to at least once a week."

Abby Lee also shares that she and Todd had exchanged a few DMs about prison before he and his wife, Julie, reported for their respective sentences in January.

"I said, 'Be careful,'" she says of their exchange.

Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019 and convicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges more than two years later.

The couple was sentenced in November 2022, almost six months after they were found guilty. Todd, 53, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months' probation, while Julie, 50, was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months' probation.