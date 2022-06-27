'Abbott Elementary' Star Janelle James Hosts Reality Competition 'Final Straw': See a First Look (Exclusive)

Abbott Elementary star Janelle James is stepping into the spotlight as host of ABC's new reality competition show, The Final Straw. Only ET has the exclusive first-look photos of James in action on the larger-than-life set.

In the upcoming series, which premieres Sunday, July 10, four teams of colorful contestants face off to combat tremendous tipping towers. Each life-sized themed tower is full of various objects ranging from basketballs to small kitchen appliances as contestants try to pull items from the stack without tipping it over in order to earn prizes. If the tower falls, the team is eliminated and the last team standing will compete against The Mega Stack, which ABC describes as "an epic battle of physics where the odds are literally stacked against them, in hopes of winning a life-changing grand prize."

“I’m thrilled to be part of a series that is as silly and fun as I am,” James, who plays Ava on Abbott Elementary, exclusively tells ET. “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to grow my relationship with ABC with my second comedy project on the network.”

Former NFL pro Peyton Manning is an executive producer on the show, alongside Brien Meagher, Rhett Bachner, Sarah Happel Jackson and showrunner Keith Geller.

See ET's exclusive photos of The Final Straw below.

Christopher Willard/ABC

Christopher Willard/ABC

Christopher Willard/ABC

Christopher Willard/ABC

The Final Straw premieres Sunday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

