Aaron Rodgers Is in a 'Spiritual Place' Amid His Latest Split From Shailene Woodley

Aaron Rodgers' latest split from Shailene Woodley has put him on a path to "learn more about himself." A source tells ET that the NFL star "is taking some time for himself right now" and that "he's spending time with close friends and loved ones" while also staying busy.

Breakups are never easy -- especially the second time around -- but the Green Bay Packers quarterback can take solace in the fact that there's a support system that goes beyond friends and family.

"Aaron feels like he is in a pretty spiritual place in his life," the source added. "He wants to explore that side of himself more and learn more about himself."

Rodgers and Woodley called things off for good just two months after calling off their engagement in February. According to multiple reports, despite attempts to repair their romance, Woodley and Rodgers are no longer together.

They ended their engagement about a year after announcing that they were getting married. A source told ET at the time that although the two had ended things, they were still friends and plan to remain so.

"They tried to make their relationship work but with busy careers in different industries, it was hard to see one another," the source said. "The two have no animosity toward one another and plan to remain as friends."

Following their breakup, Rodgers and Woodley were spotted on numerous occasions -- from shopping at a Los Angeles-area grocery store to attending a wedding in March.

Rodgers and Woodley started dating in 2020 and kept the relationship under wraps until Rodgers announced at the NFL Honors event in February 2021 that he'd popped the question to Woodley.