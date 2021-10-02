Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley Engaged: Why Some Fans Think Jodie Foster May Have Set Them Up

Speculation began when Rodgers, the 37-year-old quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, was named the 2020 AP Most Valuable Player.

During his acceptance speech, Rodgers thanked Foster as one of the "great group of people" who support him "off the field." He did not, however, confirm if the Foster he thanked was the actress herself or someone with the same name.

Foster's connection to Woodley, 29, comes from their co-starring roles in the upcoming flick The Mauritanian, which is due out Feb. 12. Some people guessed that Rodgers met Foster through Woodley, but others noted that the Panic Room star is a longtime Packers fan and may have met the quarterback on her own.

Wait so did @AaronRodgers12 thank Jodie Foster bc she introduced him and @shailenewoodley ??? https://t.co/6q1igL62ej — DeAnna Gurung (@DeAnnaGurung) February 7, 2021

So Jodie Foster & Shailene Woodley has a new movie together. Aaron Rodgers thanked JF in his MVP speech. So did she introduce them? I need answers.🤔 — 💖Stephanie💖 (@chocolatedluxx) February 7, 2021

After Rodgers and Woodley's relationship came to light, a source told ET that they've been together for a few months. "They have been keeping their relationship private for the most part, but are very into each other," the source said.