Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin.

The 33-year-old singer and his fiancée welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Prince. Carter shared the happy news on his Instagram on Monday, revealing that Martin underwent an emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labor.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," Carter wrote next to a photo from the hospital. "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone."

"This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨‍👩‍👦💪🌹," he added.

Ahead of Prince's arrival, Carter had been sharing updates on his platform, writing, "Patiently waiting she took the medicine to induce her now we wait 4 hours. Epidural then labor! See you soon my baby boy!! Stay strong baby!!" alongside one video.

In March of this year, Carter revealed that Martin was pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage in June 2020. The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance around the same time that they shared the news of Martin's miscarriage, announcing their engagement shortly after.

"I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins #engaged #forever," Carter captioned a pic kissing his fiancée at the time.