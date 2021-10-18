A New Discovery Plus Special Goes Inside the Billionaire Space Race: Watch an Exclusive Preview

As the billionaire space race heats up, a new Discovery+ special is going inside Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson’s ambitious attempt to revolutionize space exploration. Ahead of its November premiere, ET has an exclusive preview of Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson, showing how these three entrepreneurs are launching a new wave of innovation as they spark renewed interest in something only a select few astronauts have ever been able to do in the 50 years since NASA landed on the moon.

Created in partnership with The Washington Post and staff writer Christian Davenport, Space Titans has unprecedented access to the key players behind space travel’s biggest innovations, including an exclusive behind-the-scenes interview with Musk, who founded SpaceX, which launched the first all-civilian mission, and has been working with NASA to bring its astronauts to the International Space Station.

The special also takes a closer look at Bezos’ Blue Origin, which recently took William Shatner to space, and Branson’s Virgin Galactic and those companies’ plans to privatize space travel. It also goes inside NASA’s hopes to return to the moon by 2024, with ambitions to turn its south pole into a permanent base, and Musk and SpaceX’s focus on landing humans on Mars by 2026 and establishing a colony by 2050.

No matter what, as recent launches over the past few months have shown, there’s no slowing down as these “space titans” realize dreams that have been in the making for decades and push the boundaries of what’s been possible over the past 50 years.

Space Titans: Musk, Bezos, Branson debuts Thursday, Nov. 4 on Discovery+.