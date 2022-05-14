'A League of Their Own's Melanie Field Is Married -- See Her Blue Wedding Dress

Melanie Field took something blue to another level! On Wednesday, the A League of Their Own star revealed that she married Zachary Likins during a desert ceremony in Joshua Tree on May 14, 2022.

For her special day, the bride wore a unique pale blue dress by London-based designer Millia Design -- whom she found on Instagram.

"I wanted to look and feel regal like a princess but from another universe," Field told Over the Moon about the vision for her dress. "And I knew I wanted tulle and lots of it, so I could just plop down on the ground in a pile of tulle. I quickly became obsessed with the contrast of a light blue color against the brown/tan/neutrals of the desert backdrop."

Outside of the gorgeous look, the 34-year-old bride said the dress made her feel beautiful.

"As a plus size woman, I’ve spent most of my life feeling very excluded from high fashion," she told the publication. "My experience with Millia London was not only lovely but healing in many ways. I didn’t have to settle on my special day, and I one-hundred percent felt like the wormhole space princess who fell from the sky—just like I dreamed I would."

According to the site, Field and Likins hosted their friends and family at the Morada in Joshua Tree. The venue was multi-use for the couple, as they were able to host their pool-party rehearsal, wedding and accommodate their guests' stay all at the same place.

The pair planned their special day with Jane Yu of You & Us Events. The food was provided by the Mojave Desert Charcuterie Company and Soho Tacos. The ceremony took place against a rock formation created by Desert Rose Creative, and the cake was prepared by Picnic Baked Goods.

Field hinted at her special day in September, sharing a few pictures on social media, from what fans now know was her wedding day.

"Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?" she captioned the first set of pictures in her wedding dress.

Field and Likins met on Bumble and got engaged after a year and four months of being in a relationship.