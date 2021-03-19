'90 Day: The Single Life': Colt and Vanessa Apologize to Jess for Their Affair (Exclusive)

90 Day: The Single Life's Colt and Vanessa are admitting they were in the wrong when it comes to his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Jess. In this exclusive clip from this Sunday's new episode streaming on Discovery+, Colt surprisingly shares that he invited Jess and her new husband, Brian, to go out with him and Vanessa so that they can apologize to her.

In this exclusive clip, Colt expresses regret and also admits that he'd actually been cheating on Jess for much longer than he admitted to in the tell-all.

"I've learned a lot and grown a lot, and I feel like I owe it to Jess to tell her what really happened between Vanessa and I," he says. "Even though I told Jess that I had an affair with Vanessa after I came back from [our trip to] Brazil, that's not exactly the reality. The truth is it started about a month after Jess and I started dating."

"I didn't tell her the full story when I got the chance," he continues. "I was nervous, scared and I didn't know how Jess would react. Even though I acted poorly in my relationship with her, I've grown a lot. I'm not the same person I was with her."

Meanwhile, Vanessa says she does "feel bad for being the side chick," and now appears open to the possibility of dating Colt after repeatedly turning him down.

"It's a very awkward situation," she says. "But if Colt and I are going to move forward, I need to get this off my chest."

For more on Colt, Jess and Vanessa's messy love triangle, watch the video below.