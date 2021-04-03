'90 Day: The Single Life': Brittany Is Juggling '2 Hotties' After Breakup With Yazan (Exclusive)

Brittany is enjoying jumping back into the dating scene after her messy split from her ex-fiancé, Yazan. In this exclusive clip from 90 Day: The Single Life, the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fan favorite is getting ready for a date with a childhood friend named Justin from Canada, but is also interested in continuing to date a man named Terrence, whom viewers saw her go on a date with in a previous episode.

In the clip, Brittany talks to her good friend, Endiya, about her love life. Brittany explains that she has known Justin for a while, but they haven't seen one another in eight years. Endiya hilariously gives Brittany the side-eye when Brittany says Justin will be staying with her for the three days while he's in Florida, so that she can see if they have chemistry.

"I usually don't have someone stay at my house that I'm just dating, but I feel like it was worth the risk because he's only going to spend three days here, and I feel like we really need to spend time together and get to know each other before he gets back," she explains.

But Endiya says she is "team Terrence." Brittany then notes that she didn't hook up with Terrence after their date, though the date was really good.

"I have boundaries," she notes. "So, just because I have a hot body, big boobs, and a big butt, long hair, does not mean I want to jump in the sack with everyone I see, it just means I'm hot."

Later, Brittany tells Endiya she doesn't plan to tell Justin or Terrence about one another.

"I got two hotties in my hand," she says with a laugh. "I'm a single bachelorette."

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life drop Sundays on Discovery+.

Meanwhile, on an episode of 90 Day Bares All in January, Brittany and Yazan's translator in Jordan, Adam, said that Brittany and Yazan's connection was purely sexual. Adam noted that Yazan and Brittany "couldn't keep their hands off each other," and that he did at one point ask Yazan why he was willing to give up so much for Brittany during their relationship, including the love of his family, his social status and even potentially, his life.

"And believe it or not, the answer I get from Yazan was that, 'I just love Brittany's body,'" he said. "More specifically, her feminine parts. And he said that and laughed."

Watch the video below for more.