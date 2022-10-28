'90 Day Fiancé's Tania Wants to Date Women After Her Divorce From Syngin (Exclusive)

In the clip, Tania says she loves meeting people organically and that she found someone "really cute" while in Aruba. She then sits down by a woman named Daphne, who was raised in Holland and is half Aruban and half Cape Verdean.

"I've always been sexually attracted to women," Tania tells cameras. "My first kiss was actually with a girl. I was probably 14."

"Ever since then, I've wanted to do more," she continues. "And right now, while I'm single, why not? Why haven't I?"

When Daphne asks Tania if she's dating anyone, Tania replies she's "out here exploring." But she's quickly disappointed when Daphne flashes her engagement ring and says she's engaged.

"Damn," Tania replies.

"Daphne telling me she's engaged, I'm very disappointed," Tania admits to cameras. "But I was proud of myself for still trying to go over there and trying to flirt. Pursuing women is uncharted territory for me, but, the reel's been cast and I don't know what I'm reeling in yet."

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8pm ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.