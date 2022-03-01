'90 Day Fiancé's Natalie Gives Update on Her Mom in Ukraine

90 Day Fiancé star Natalie Mordovtseva, who hails from Ukraine, shared with her Instagram followers that her mother is safe amid the ongoing crisis in her home country.

"My mom is safe from today morning, she made it to Europe with some other families," she wrote in an Instagram Story. "Unfortunately, my all friends are locked at that hell ... every night they telling me that they gonna die. I'm suffering with my people."

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya, who also hails from Ukraine and moved to New Orleans to be with her husband, Jovi, has also been updating her Instagram followers on the crisis. On Monday, she shared how she was supporting her home country.

"Today we had a peaceful meeting in New Orleans to support the people of Ukraine," she wrote alongside pictures of her holding up a blanket of the Ukrainian flag. "Thanks so much to the lady who made this beautiful blanket for me, it means a lot for me. Thanks for everyone who showed up to support today, and everyone who has supported me through social media. I am sorry that I have not had the energy to respond to messages or comments. #prayforukraine #ukraine #nola."

In a recent video, she emotionally thanked all her fans for their support amid such a trying time and she said she felt her family was currently "in a safe place." However, she was extremely worried about her friends.

"My friends are calling me, they're hearing the bombs, they're hearing the noise," she said.

Fellow 90 Day Fiancé stars showed their support for Yara, including David Toborowsky and Tiffany Franco, who commented, "Any way I can help anything I can share please let me know ok dm me I don't know how to help but I want to anyway I can."

For more coverage on the Ukraine Crisis visit CBS News.