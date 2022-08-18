'90 Day Fiancé's Emily on Why She Doesn't Regret Keeping Pregnancy With Daughter Scarlet a Secret (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Emily and Kobe are now the proud parents of two, and Emily is opening up about her decision to keep her second pregnancy with daughter Scarlet a secret. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with the couple about the surprise pregnancy and Emily said that despite criticism from viewers and Kobe himself wanting to come clean about the pregnancy before they got married, she doesn't regret how she handled things.

Emily, Kobe and their adorable son, Koban, lived with Emily's parents, David and Lisa, this season and the only request her father had for her was to not get pregnant again while they were living under his roof and getting settled financially. Of course, things didn't turn out that way. Emily stressed that the pregnancy was in fact a total surprise and she and Kobe were actively trying not to get pregnant again.

"We really did use an app," she says. "Here's the thing is I was like, 'OK, so we use condoms now. We are not having another baby.' But when he first got here, it had been two years and I was like, 'Wow, I want to have a lot of sex with you.' And so I'm like, I downloaded this app, and we're both Catholic. I'm like, 'We're going to do, like, the natural birth control, like, parent planning.' And so I downloaded this app and it was just like, 'This is when you don't have to pull out and this is when you do.' And you know what, before we took that pregnancy test, like, two weeks before I actually took another one just to make sure I wasn't pregnant and I was not. So I was like, 'Oh, OK. It's working.' We're, like, working with my ovulation or whatever. ... I haven't been on birth control for years and Kobe was very much like, 'Do not take it.' So I was like, 'OK, I love you. We're going to use an app and it'll be fine.'"

Kobe adds, "It was really an accident."

Emily said that even looking back, she has no regrets about keeping the big news a secret from her family.

"I do not regret keeping it a secret only because I knew if I told my parents, that they would be even more stressed about the wedding," she explains. "I mean, I literally put them on a reality TV show, so I'm like, 'I really want you to enjoy our wedding. I don't want you to be stressed about ...' I don't know. I just didn't want to put that on them before we got married with everything else going on. And I don't regret it because even afterwards, and they ended up not showing it, but they did say, 'It's fine you told us after the wedding.' Because they wouldn't have enjoyed the wedding as much. So no, I don't regret it."

As for how her parents reacted to the surprise pregnancy, Emily says they "handled it very, very well."

"David can handle things," Kobe notes. "As a father point of view, he handled that so well."

But one thing Emily does regret is how she sometimes treated Kobe on camera.

"I mean, after watching it, I would never be that mean to you," she tells Kobe. "It's so funny because I adore Kobe. He is 100 percent the love of my life. And when he got here and this obviously wasn't on camera, but when he got here, I made him breakfast in bed every day for three months. And I pack his lunches when he goes to work. I'm just so in love with him more and more each day. So watching it, I was like, oh my gosh, the part where he told me to shut the f**k up. I'm like, absolutely, you should have said that a minute ago. You should have, definitely."

But Kobe doesn't hold anything against Emily.

"I mean, I can say that there is no perfect relationship," he says. "It's all about learning each other, building the future, happy home that you guys want. And when I first got here, I know I myself, I wasn't perfect. But I'm happy where we are right now. Because we are looking at the bigger picture here having a beautiful home with the kids. That's what matters."

As for some viewers who think Emily is too controlling, Kobe clearly doesn't mind.

"That's just who she is," he notes. "She's kind of like a strong-willed person and nothing I can't handle. So she's kind of strong-willed, but she's really emotional and soft. That's for sure. That's who I know she is."

