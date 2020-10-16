'90 Day Fiancé's Darcey Addresses Concerns Over Engagement to Georgi, Talks Upcoming Wedding (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé and Darcey & Stacey star Darcey Silva is absolutely positive her new fiancé, Georgi Rusev, is the One. ET spoke to both Darcey and Georgi on Thursday and they opened up about their recent engagement, as well as those doubting their relationship given how fast it's appeared to move.

Darcey announced her engagement on Wednesday, delighting some of her fans, who have watched her suffer heartbreak on 90 Day Fiancé with both of her exes, Jesse from Amsterdam and Tom from England. Darcey tells ET's Melicia Johnson that while Georgi's proposal ended up being romantic and emotional, it wasn't without a little "tension."

"It was a very surreal moment," Darcey shares. "You know, there was some tension in the air the night before ...but what doesn't hurt you makes you stronger and it was just, I didn't realize, all the emotions he was having when he was a little quiet and a little less open. It was making me feel like things weren't right for some reason. So, I was a little caught off-guard. But, you know, we always work on our issues in the end, and I think he was trying to find the right moment, really. And when he did, it was, like, so romantic, it threw me off. I had no clue and I teared up and he teared up and I really felt his emotion. It really made me realize how much he does love me and just to be free, lean back, and just accept it. That's when I knew it was right and I said yes."

Although it may look to Darcey & Stacey viewers that 46-year-old Darcey and 32-year-old Georgi rushed their engagement, Georgi notes that they had actually been talking for a year online and over the phone before meeting face to face, and that he felt their connection from the very beginning. Quarantining together also pushed them closer together quickly. In a bold move earlier this season on Darcey & Stacey, Georgi decided to leave his home country of Bulgaria to quarantine with Darcey in Connecticut, though they had only gone on a few in-person dates.

"We get to be forever together, and we can survive anything else," Georgi now says of the experience.

Still, it hasn't all been smooth-sailing for the couple. Earlier this season, Georgi revealed that he was actually still legally married because quarantine had put a stop to his divorce process. Darcey acknowledges that this wasn't easy for her to deal with, but she decided to take the risk to be with him anyway. Given that she's also been divorced, she says she can't judge him for his past.

"It was confusing but we stood by each other's sides and we made it work," she says. "And he did [all the divorce paperwork] on his own. I just wanted him to know that I was emotionally here to support him. We stayed strong."

Darcey also insists that she and her twin sister, Stacey, are not in competition, and that she didn't rush to get engaged just because Stacey recently married her own international man, Florian from Albania.

"I'm just happy she found what she wanted and I'm just looking for the same thing for me, it doesn't have a timeline or who does what first," she says. "I think that's just the way it seems, but that's not the case. We're very supportive of each other's journeys."

As for Georgi, he has a message for fans concerned that Darcey is once again picking the wrong guy for her, given his divorce drama and their age difference.

"I can say everything is good between us," he says, noting that he's grown up for his age since he's been through a lot. "I have her back, always going to have her back, and I'm always going to love her. I'm always going to be there for her. I guess that's why the things between us are working really well because we've both been divorced, we're both protecting each other, we both have each other's backs, we support each other."

"You can tell them I'm there for her and always," he continues. "That's who I am and we always have each other's backs."

Meanwhile, Darcey notes, "I appreciate the fans ... but I just gotta follow my heart and trust and know that he will be there and love me forever the way he says he does. ... I definitely feel that sincerity in him."

Darcey says she also has peace when it comes to her past relationships, and hasn't heard any congratulations from either Jesse or Tom on her engagement. However, she wishes them both well. These days, she definitely isn't looking back and is planning a beach wedding with Georgi, which she hopes will be televised. She also teases that she could possibly have a double wedding with Stacey.

"I think it would be absolutely beautiful to televise a wedding, Stacey too I think, because obviously she got married during quarantine and I think she wants her fairytale wedding as well," she says. "Maybe we'll do it twin style, or not, we'll see what the future holds. But nonetheless, I think it'd be very beautiful and such a blessing for us to share that journey along with you guys as well. And you know, hey, two is always better than one, so, why not?"

Darcey & Stacey airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.