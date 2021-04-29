'90 Day Fiancé's Danielle Goes on an Adorable Second Date With New Man Robert (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé season 2 star Danielle's love life is looking up! In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Danielle gets ready for a second date with her new love interest, Robert, and everything seems promising.

The Ohio native has had a rough 90 Day Fiancé journey as viewers will recall. She had a nasty divorce from her ex-husband, Mohamed, and 90 Day: The Single Life also captured her beyond cringeworthy first date with a man named Avon. But in this clip, 47-year-old Danielle says she's excited to see 50-year-old Robert after their successful first date. Robert is taking Danielle to do some axe throwing.

"Robert has all the qualities that I'm looking for, and I want to get to know him more, and see what happens," Danielle notes. "When you have a first date, you don't know if the person likes you but when you go on the second date, it's clear they like you, or they wouldn't have asked you to go out on a second date, and I hope that I don't have to go on any more first dates. First dates suck."

Robert sweetly brings Danielle flowers as he arrives at her home as well as a shot glass from his recent trip to Arizona to visit his daughters, telling her that he thought about her while he was away. Danielle notes that nobody has ever given her flowers or gifts like that before.

As for how Robert feels, he tells cameras that after connecting with Danielle online and hitting it off, he likes what he sees in her so far.

"I am actually pretty nervous for this date," he says. "I'm excited and nervous at the same time. I came from a bad relationship so it's kind of a ... I want somebody that wants to be there and enjoys being with me. Danielle seems really into family and that's the same thing that I'm kind of looking for, is someone that believes in family values and wants to better themselves and try to meet the right person."

New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life drop Sundays on Discovery+.

