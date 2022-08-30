'90 Day Fiancé's Bilal and Shaeeda Respond to Criticism That He's Manipulative and a Narcissist (Exclusive)

Bilal and Shaeeda are definitely not immune to the intense criticism that Bilal has faced from 90 Day Fiancé viewers. ET's Melicia Johnson sat down with the couple about starring in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and they reacted to those who think he's manipulating her.

Bilal and Shaeeda's journey started on the most recent season of 90 Day Fiancé, and viewers weren't a fan of him pranking Shaeeda immediately upon her arrival to the United States from Trinidad and Tobago by initially telling her that his much more modest childhood home was the current home he lived in. The criticism continued on the season's tell-all special, when fellow cast member Patrick called him the ultimate "salesman" since he knew how to get what he wanted in arguments with Shaeeda, and fellow cast member Ariela observed that he always had an answer for everything which made her suspicious of him.

Bilal told ET that he's working to improve himself, and also noted that he was coming from a good place when speaking to Shaeeda even though it sometimes comes off as him lecturing her. Bilal explained that he's used to speaking since his job is teaching financial literacy and investing in real estate and that he also wanted to help Shaeeda make the transition to living in America after moving from Trinidad and Tobago.

"I'm trying to also educate her and teach her and trying to get her up to speed and teach her a lot of different things, so it can come off that way," he shares. "And those are the things that I have to just, OK, try not to do."

Bilal and Shaeeda laughed off fellow cast member Jibri's comment that he didn't think their marriage was going to last.

"There's some validity to it but also sometimes people they'll state their own opinion and it's just that, their opinion," he says about people's criticism in general. "If you let that get the best of you, it could destroy who you are, et cetera. So, try to be the best that you can be."

"And it's funny, nowadays, if have confidence in yourself or if you have ... Back in my day you just call it swag, but now they say you're a narcissist," he adds. "There's a new word now for anything that somebody doesn't like about you and it's funny because I've been a type of person who's, as an example, who has helped more women create businesses and become business owners and entrepreneurs all around the country ... and spoke at rallies when it comes to brutality, specifically for African American women and things like that, and financial education, et cetera. ... You wouldn't know those things about me from just looking at that. So, it's kind of like, you got to look at the whole picture."

Meanwhile, Shaeeda said Bilal has definitely improved when it comes to not being so condescending.

"I just want people to know that Bilal is a successful Black male and he's not a dictator, he's not a manipulative person," she stresses. "I will not travel all the way from Trinidad to come into a relationship that is toxic and that is harmful for myself. Especially as a yoga instructor, my mental health is very important. So, we do have differences like every common relationship. We do have little problems here and there, but I am glad it's not the type of problems [like] cheating scandals. I don't have to deal with those things that other people have to deal with."

"So, my problems, I think I'm in the position where I could handle it, and I have a husband who is looking in the mirror now and is willing to change," she continues. "I think that's a positive element that came out from this show. Sometimes when you see yourself on TV, you say, 'Oh my god, is that me? Am I that person?' So, you look in the mirror now and say, 'You know what? How can I improve myself? How can I make it better for us?' So, I'm glad that he is willing to make those things different for us so that we could have a healthier relationship."

One thing Shaeeda does regret is not sticking up more for Bilal during the tell-all special.

"I think I could have been a little bit more vocal to highlight some of the good stuff as well as the little things that we go through here and there," she reflects. "But I felt when I look back at that, I was like, 'I will never be so silent again in my life anytime someone has to address him.' If it's more than one person talking, I'm going to stop that immediately and try to defend him as much as I can. So, I did mind how that looked for me as a wife. I was completely embarrassed. I felt I didn't pick up for him as much."

As for what's to come for the couple on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Shaeeda addressed her ongoing issues with Bilal's ex-wife, Shahidah. After their tense confrontation at the tell-all, in which Shaeeda wouldn't even look at Shahidah after not liking how Shahidah questioned her about signing a pre-nup in a memorable episode, she said the two are now "cordial."

"For the sake of the children, you have to be cordial because sometimes the bigger picture is your focus on your children," Shaeeda says. "So, despite if you're feeling some type of way, try to put your differences aside just to be cordial with the person, which I have been doing. It's hard. But at the same time, I am looking at this as, oh, I'm in a family unit now. Bilal doesn't come with himself. He come with children. So, I cannot be too loud or disrespectful. So for the sake of your kids and for the sake of having a peaceful family life, she and I are cordial. We can say good morning, good evening, and goodbye."

But she says on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she will definitely create "boundaries" with Shahidah.

"I think in a relationship when you are with a man who has children, you could co-parent with the ex and stuff but there always has to be boundaries," she notes. "If you don't have boundaries, it's a disaster. So I think I am a little bit more vocal when it comes to being respected, when it comes to having safe boundaries in our relationship in regards to her."

Meanwhile, Bilal remains diplomatic.

"I've been taught long ago, not to, as a man, not to get into women's issues," he says. "But I could just try to convey to my wife that how much she means to me and things like that. And whether any, I don't care, whoever it is, it could be this person one day, it could be another person the next day. Try not to let anybody or any circumstance or situation take you out of your character and take you out of who you are as a person and continue being the light that you are."

"I think it's about just respect too -- that I respect [my ex-wife] as the mother of my children, respect her husband and their relationship and hope just having the same respect as well for my wife and for our relationship," he also says. "Because at the end of the day, it's about our children having a healthy blended family."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.