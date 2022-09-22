'90 Day Fiancé': Yara Breaks Down in Tears Over Ukraine Crisis (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Yara is worried about her friends and family in her home country of Ukraine after Russia invaded Ukraine in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Yara moved to the United States to be with her now-husband, Jovi, but all of her loved ones are still in Ukraine, including her mother.

In the clip, Yara says she's "miserable all the time" since the invasion began and that she's terrified for her friends and family. Jovi tells cameras that Yara hasn't been sleeping or eating a lot and that he's been trying to support her. Yara says her mom was able to go to the Czech Republic and is safe, but her family is still located in western Ukraine and her friends live in Kyiv.

"So, the life for my friends right now is, the day in the bathtub and at night, they are under the ground," she tells cameras, before breaking down in tears.

In March, ET spoke to 90 Day Fiancé star Loren, whose husband, Alexei, grew up in Ukraine.

"He has family there still and he even said, I didn't think it was going to affect me as much as it did and it's still affecting him," Loren told ET. "I don't want to say our tone in our house has been depressing, it's been sad, it's scary."

"Because this is real, I mean, he grew up in Ukraine and then grew up in Israel and those are two spotlight countries and it's hard, but we do talk about it and it's very important to talk about instead of bottling it up," she added.