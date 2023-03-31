'90 Day Fiancé': Watch the Emotional Moment Gabe Tells Isabel's Parents He's Transgender (Exclusive)

Gabe is finally telling his fiancée Isabel's parents that he's transgender. In this emotional clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe and Isabel sit down with her parents and he is able to tell them what he's been nervous about sharing for a long time.

Gabe moved from Florida to Colombia to be with Isabel and has been worried about telling her parents that he's transgender, specifically, her father, since he is religious. Isabel also admitted that she didn't know if she could give up a relationship with her parents if they no longer approved of Gabe. In the clip, Gabe tells her stunned parents that he's been transitioning for 10 years and that all his life he felt like he wasn't who he was and that he didn't feel he was a woman.

"It's very difficult for me to tell you because I don't tell anybody, even some of my friend don't know," he says. "But, I'm still who I am, I just want you to see who I really am."

Isabel's dad says he's left him "speechless" while her mom tells cameras she's worried because she knows very little about the topic. Still, she tells Gabe that she admires people who are honest. Gabe tells them he's scared because he hopes it doesn't change how they see him.

"I've had bad experiences when people just took back all the love they gave to me," he says.

But Gabe's mom heartwarmingly tells him this isn't the case for her.

"For me, the feeling for someone is for what's on the inside not the outside," she tells him.

At this, Gabe gives a huge smile and tells her thank you. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

March 31 is International Transgender Day of Visibility. ET recently spoke with Gabe about being the first transgender person to be featured in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and he admitted he felt pressure to represent his community.

"It feels like I have to live up to an expectation," he shared. "And it's scary, because I never know what I'm doing. I'm kind of just winging it at life. So it's just ... I just don't know what to expect, ever. Because I just I don't plan anything. Really."

But he also said he didn't mind looking bad if it helped others.

"Overall, it'll be better for the thousands of people," he noted. "Because I know what it feels like to be in a transgendered person spot. So it's like, I wish somebody would have told me all the things that I know now. So I feel like it's a good thing to show people that, you know, trans people are not just like, weird, or, you know, or a freak or they're never gonna find love because you can live a normal life and still be trans."

