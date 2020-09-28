'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Asuelu Responds to Calling Kalani a 'Lying B**ch'

Kalani and Asuelu revealed the status of their rocky relationship on part one of the tell-all special for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that aired on Sunday. While the couple is still technically together, clearly, they are barely hanging on by a thread.

During the season finale, Kalani sent Asuelu to Washington to spend time with his mom and sisters after she was upset that he wasn't taking the coronavirus seriously and continuing to go out, putting their two young sons and her parents -- whom they live with in Utah -- at risk. She noted that it was a one-way ticket, and didn't know if or when he would return to Utah. While tell-all host Shaun Robinson said that she didn't know if Asuelu was going to show up to the tell-all, he eventually did. Kalani shared that Asuelu did end up returning to Utah, though they didn't actually agree on when he would return, rather, he just showed up. For Asuelu's part, he said he decided to go back because he missed his two sons and his wife.

Still, the problems between the two were very much still an issue. Kalani's mom, Lisa, called Asuelu selfish for not quarantining, and he still didn't seem to understand the risks he was taking by going out and playing volleyball every day and also teaching dance classes. He said he didn't understand the difference between him playing volleyball and going to the supermarket, although his fellow cast members pointed out that going to the grocery store was an essential risk.

"I feel like it's irresponsible," Lisa bluntly said. "He's irresponsible, period. He wants to do what he wants to do, period. He doesn't care about anybody else but himself, period."

Kalani's sister, Kolini, joined in to express her disappointment at Asuelu.

"Once you get to a certain age, it's kind of hard to teach someone to be considerate and to think about other people," she said. "And if you don't have that by now, it's... I think that's just what we're watching is him thinking about himself, so... But I can't imagine not thinking about your family first."

Kolini also commented on one of the most shocking moments of the season, when during a tense car ride, Asuelu called Kalani a "lying b**ch" in front of her mom and the kids.

"I mean, I've experienced it, so... I'm not shocked by it," Kolini said of his behavior. "It's just more of... looking forward to the day that it ends. I mean, they're sitting together right now. Do I see them together in the future? I don't at this point in time."

For his part, Asuelu did express regret, noting that he didn't think before he spoke and that he just "threw it out." But Kolini was not impressed by his answer.

"He can't stand anything. He doesn't know how to cope with anything," she said. "It's called a conversation. Not everything has to be combative. It doesn't have to get into you calling my sister a "f**king b**ch. You don't have to feel attacked every time someone points something out."

At this point, Asuelu had enough, calling Kolini "f**king annoying" and taking off his earpiece to leave. However, Kalani convinced him to stay.

"Since we've been together, I know that he struggles to be able to express his feelings as he just gets super defensive," she said.

Later, Asuelu's mom, Lesina, and his sister, Tammy, joined the conversation to talk about the drama that ensued this season when they continuously asked Asuelu to send money to their family back home in Samoa, even though he could barely afford to take care of his own kids. Tammy continued to put the blame on Kalani, saying that it was Kalani's responsibility to tell Asuelu what to do, though at the same time, insisting that it was still none of her business when it comes to the amount of money that she herself sends back home to Samoa.

"Everyone is attacking Asuelu, but it's Kalani's job to talk to Asuelu about what to do and what not to do," Tammy said. "I just want them to stay out of it. Kalani's the one who should step up and tell him what to do instead of the whole family attacking him."

Kolini shot back, "I love that thought, but let's remember at the table when you told my sister that her financial situation with her husband was not her business. So, how is this not our business at this moment when we're all talking about how he can better himself? I don't understand."

In a preview of part two of the tell-all airing next Sunday, Tammy continues to get into it with Kolini, threatening to fight her like she did to Kalani earlier this season.

"Kolini, why you have to be involved? I will beat up Kalani and beat you up," she says.

Of course, Kolini doesn't back down.

"Now you want to fight me? Fight me, then," she says.

Meanwhile, for more on Kalani and Asuelu's dramatic fights this season, watch the video below.