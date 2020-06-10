'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Angela Reveals She's Getting Weight Loss Surgery

Angela is getting ready to go through with a life-changing decision. On part three of the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all that aired Monday night on TLC, 54-year-old Angela revealed that she's getting ready to undergo weight loss surgery, which her 32-year-old husband, Michael, is very much opposed to.

Angela dropped the big news when asked about what's next for her, and Michael immediately replied, "No, no, no." Still, Angela said her husband could not change her mind about her choice.

"After the third month, I'll drop about a 100 and something pounds," she said. "Everything will be reconstructed, my skin surgery ... they're doing ... I'm gonna have it all done."

Michael was visibly upset at the surgery talk.

"She knows I don't like anything surgery," he explained. "Like, no doing all this artificial stuff. I don't like it."

However, Angela said the risks were worth it to her, given that she has had trouble breathing because of her weight and that she wanted to feel better about herself regardless of Michael's opinion.

"Listen, I've been beautiful all my life," she said. "I just had a weight problem. ... You gotta feel sexy to be sexy. Right? And, you know, I never like to feel fat or anything."

Meanwhile, Michael continued to voice his concerns.

"I don't complain about your body, you know this," he said. "I didn't complain. I like big things. I like you the way you are. I like big things. You know this."

Michael said that if he was in Georgia with Angela instead of in Nigeria waiting for his visa to be approved, he would not let her go through with the surgery. But Angela noted that unless he found a way to get there within the next couple of weeks, he couldn't stop her. Fellow 90 Day Fiancé star Larissa later weighed in, given her own experience undergoing multiple plastic surgery procedures.

"You're gonna look one million bucks," she said. "But, you can die."

For more on Angela's biggest moments during this season's tell-all -- including going off on Asuelu's sister, Tammy -- watch the video below.