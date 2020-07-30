'90 Day Fiancé' Stars Anny and Robert Welcome Baby Girl

Congratulations to 90 Day Fiancé season 7 couple Robert and Anny! Anny gave birth to their first child together, a baby girl, on Tuesday.

The show's official Instagram account announced the arrival of their newborn daughter, Brenda Aaliyah, on Wednesday.

"Welcome to the world my princess, I am filled with love and happiness to have you in my life," Anny said, in a statement published by TLC.

The couple's bundle of joy was born weighing 7.3 pounds and measuring 21 inches long.

Anny announced she was pregnant in April. She's been giving updates on her pregnancy on Instagram, including this picture of her baby bump in July.

Her and Robert's story was featured on the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé, which covered the ups and downs they experienced when 30-year-old Anny moved from the Dominican Republic to Winter Park, Florida, to be with 41-year-old Robert after the two connected on Facebook. Robert, a rideshare driver, actually proposed to Anny within eight hours of meeting her for the first time when he traveled to the Dominican Republic on a cruise.

While this marks Anny's first child, it is Robert's sixth. One bombshell during the season was that Robert -- who was raising his young son, Bryson, as a single dad when he met Anny -- actually had five kids with four different women. Robert admitted that, aside from Bryson, who lived with him, he didn't see his other kids very much, and said that in his past, he was a "player." Still, the two eventually got over their relationship hurdles and got married during the season finale.

The two currently appear together on 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, where they share their hilarious commentary on the current season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.