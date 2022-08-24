'90 Day Fiance' Star Yve's Lawyer Speaks Out About Split, Domestic Violence Charges in New TikTok

A lawyer for 90 Day Fiancé star Yve Arellano is speaking out in the wake of her client's split from Mohamed Abdelhamed, after a cheating scandal and domestic violence allegations rocked their relationship.

Attorney Kathleen Martinez of Martinez Immigration took to TikTok on Tuesday to call Mohamed "the Amber Heard of immigrants" -- referencing the Aquaman actress' high-profile legal battle with ex-husband Johnny Depp -- claiming that Mohamed came to the United States and entered a relationship with Yve under "ill intentions."

"He doesn't actually love her and pretty much came over here to get a green card," Martinez claims in her video, set against a backdrop of media headlines on a green screen. "She soon found out he was cheating on her with not one, but two women. Even more, we found out that he was friends with someone from an immigration Facebook group who coached him on how to falsely accuse her of battery so that he can get a U visa."

ET has reached out to Mohamed for comment.

According to U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services, the U nonimmigrant status -- or "U visa" -- "is set aside for victims of certain crimes who have suffered mental or physical abuse and are helpful to law enforcement or government officials in the investigation or prosecution of criminal activity."

"Why is this important to me?" Martinez continues. "Because USCIS only gives out a certain amount of U visas a year. So when people like this commit immigration fraud, it takes away the credibility from people who actually deserve it."

According to a police report obtained by ET, on Aug. 15, Yve was charged with battery and assault against a household member by the Albuquerque Police Department, stemming from an alleged altercation with her now-estranged husband.

Per the police report, Mohamed claimed that Yve "becomes very violent and angry" when she drinks. He accused her of hitting and grabbing him on multiple occasions, and even alleged that Yve too was having an affair, based on messages he claimed he found on her Apple watch. Mohamed told police that in addition to threats from Yve, in which he claimed she said she'd "get him sent back to Egypt," he endured both emotional and physical abuse at the hands of his spouse, but was "afraid" to call the police, and did not want to get in trouble for asking for help. Mohamed, who had been living with Yve at her home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, told police that he moved out earlier this month, following the altercation.

In an Instagram Story, Mohamed said he was trying to end his relationship with Yve "with respect."

"A lot of people asking why I'm not saying my part of the story, that's because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that's all," he wrote.

Yve is expected in court over these domestic violence charges on Sept. 6.