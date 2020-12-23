'90 Day Fiancé' Star Usman Says He's Served Lisa Divorce Papers But She Doesn't Want to 'Accept It'

In an interview with In Touch, 30-year-old Usman said that he has served 53-year-old Lisa with divorce papers, but claimed that she didn't want to accept their split.

"Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn't want to] accept it," Usman says. "My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call."

"After that, she call on Zoom to lie to people as usual as she does," Usman continued to claim. "Now, I'm free and if you look at me very well you will see that I'm happy and getting better without drama and about the money she took from me KIV [Keep In View]."

ET has reached out to TLC for comment.

During the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all that aired in June, the two were still together, but still had major issues to work out. Host Shaun Robinson pointed out that they had blocked one another on social media multiple times, and Usman also said that he was going to get a second wife if Lisa couldn't give him a child, which was "100 percent allowed" in his culture.

Surprisingly, Lisa -- who showed extreme jealousy issues during their season -- said she was unconcerned with Usman taking a second wife. She said that in his culture, the man can also only take a second wife if he is able to completely take care of his first wife financially, which she didn't see happening. She also said that in the United States, a second marriage wouldn't be recognized.

