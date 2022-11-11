'90 Day Fiancé' Star Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj in Lavish Ceremony: Pics

90 Day Fiancé and Darcey & Stacey star Stacey Silva has said "I do" again! After marrying husband Florian Sukaj in a secret courthouse ceremony in 2020 with just the two of them, the couple had a lavish wedding ceremony in Connecticut on Nov. 4.

Viewers have seen Stacey and Florian's ups and downs play out on Darcey & Stacey, after the two connected online despite him living in Albania. Despite all the drama -- including a cheating scandal -- the two tied the knot, and this time, Stacey had her twin sister, Darcey, by her side. Darcey's daughters, Aspen and Aniko, also looked stunning in the gorgeous wedding photos.

Viewers will see all the planning as well as the actual wedding on the new season of Darcey & Stacey, which premieres on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke with Darcey and Stacey in February, when Darcey revealed she and her Bulgarian fiancé, Georgi, had split for the second time. Stacey said she would continue to support her twin.

"I've always wanted whoever Darcey wants to be with, I'm her number one supporter when it comes to her relationships. I really want to see her happy," Stacey told ET. "And with her relationship with Georgi, I mean, they had happy moments, they had great moments, but there was a lot of ups and downs too, so it was just hard to watch. And myself, my family, and our friends, we were the ones to voice our opinion, because we just wanted to make sure that she'll be well taken care of one day."

