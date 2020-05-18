'90 Day Fiancé' Star Mursel Bonds With Anna's Sons During Quarantine (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé season 7 stars Anna and Mursel are giving viewers an update on their relationship amid the coronavirus pandemic on Monday's brand-new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined.

In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode, Mursel says he's spending quality time with Anna's sons -- Joey, Gino and Leo -- during quarantine, despite their previously rocky relationship.

"Mursel's using this time to hang out with the boys," Anna says as Mursel is seen happily shooting toy guns with her youngest son, Leo. "When Mursel came over, things were pretty rough with the boys but I'm pretty happy with how things are going now."

Also, Mursel -- who spoke very limited English during his season -- clearly now has a better grasp on the English language. The two no longer have to use a translator app on Anna's phone to communicate. Mursel gives an update on his family in Turkey, sharing that they're staying safe inside amid the coronavirus pandemic, and admits that quarantining with Anna and her sons can be a little much.

Later, Anna admits that homeschooling her sons also hasn't been going well since they're "not very disciplined," and then attempts to give them haircuts. Not surprisingly, it doesn't exactly go well.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

