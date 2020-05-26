'90 Day Fiancé' Star Fernanda Flores Now Dating 'Bachelorette' Alum Clay Harbor

90 Day Fiancé season 6 star Fernanda Flores has moved on from her split from Jonathan Rivera with a fellow reality star.

On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, 22-year-old Fernanda shared that she and 33-year-old Jonathan both signed their divorce papers, officially marking the end of their relationship. Fernanda, who lives in Chicago, Illinois, with her roommate, Vanessa -- a fellow model -- said that she now has a new love interest who might already be familiar with viewers since he's been on "a few reality shows." It's then revealed that the virtual date she was excitedly getting ready for is with 31-year-old Clay Harbor, who was on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and was also on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Fernanda shared that the two connected through social media and went on a date before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but that it wasn't the right timing since she was still getting over her split from Rivera. She did, however, gush that the ex-football player had muscular arms and that he was "so hot." Fernanda said she now feels ready to date again, though she hasn't had much experience, given that Jonathan was her second boyfriend and she married him.

During her date with Clay, he asked her if she wanted to have children in the future.

"I do want kids," she replied. "If you asked me this question when I was fresh out of my separation, I would say 'No, I will never date again! I don't believe in men.' But you know, I'm ready to give love a chance again."

During their Zoom date, the two ate a meal and drank wine together, and she giggled at his attempts to speak Spanish. He also showed off his salsa dance moves, which Fernanda was impressed by. The date ended with Clay telling Fernanda he would text her as she blew him kisses.

Social media had plenty of opinions about the unexpected reality TV couple.

In March, Fernanda happily declared on Instagram that she was "officially single" after finalizing her divorce from Jonathan. 90 Day Fiancé season 6 documented Fernanda and Jonathan's rocky relationship, which began after the two met at a club in Mexico while he was on vacation. He proposed just three months later and they were married in May 2018 in Chicago. However, the two definitely had major issues in their relationship, often arguing about their age gap.

Fernanda was far from sad on the day their divorce was finalized, Instagramming a video of herself squealing with joy outside of a Chicago courthouse.

"This isn't a failure, this is a win!" she wrote in March. "Excited to see what God has planned for me.✨"

