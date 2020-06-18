'90 Day Fiancé' Star Angela Reacts to Fans Comparing Her to 'Baby Girl' Lisa

However, Angela told ET she's definitely in a class all her own.

"No comparison -- all I can say about that, is there’s only one Angela," she notes.

Angela also gave her two cents on Lisa's relationship with Usman. During the recent tell-all special, Usman said he was going to get a second wife if Lisa can't get pregnant with their child, which will be difficult for Lisa given her age. Angela can definitely relate, given her own struggles to have a child with Michael.

Angela said both she and Michael are not fans of Usman, who's a famous entertainer in Nigeria known by his stage name, SojaBoy. Fans accused Usman throughout the season of using Lisa to come to America, though in the tell-all, he said he was no longer interested in coming to the United States.

"I feel really bad for Lisa, all due respect to everybody, I wouldn't put up with Usman one damn minute," Angela says. "One damn minute. And I don't like to cut nobody down, I think Usman knows exactly what he’s doing. ... Because he hasn’t fooled Michael at all."

"Good luck to Usman and his music, but you're after a woman’s heart here," she continues. "And whether I like Lisa or don't like Lisa, the point is, she's still a human being, and she still has feelings, and the way it looks, and the way it sounds, you didn't do her no good."

Angela specifically called out Usman on his changing attitudes toward Lisa.

"All due respect to him being from Michael's country, I don't want to cut him down, but it's plain and simple," she says. "I mean, it's cut and dry. You don't just sit there wondering if you want more wives, and you don't sit there and say on these Instagram Lives that you never loved her. But on the show, you say, 'I love Baby Girl,' well which is it? You switch in 15 minutes."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

For more on Angela's journey when it comes to wanting a baby with Michael, watch the video below: