'90 Day Fiancé': Molly and Her Ex Luis Have Tense Confrontation at 'Single Life' Tell-All (Exclusive)

Molly gets a blast from the past in this exclusive clip from part two of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all streaming on Sunday on Discovery+, when her ex-husband, Luis, shows up at the taping.

Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé captured Molly's failed marriage to Luis, whom she met in the Dominican Republic before bringing him to Georgia on a K-1 visa. Molly is now dating Kelly, a cop from Brooklyn, New York, and this season of 90 Day: The Single Life documented her and Kelly's budding relationship, which has now turned serious. The situation at the tell-all is definitely uncomfortable given Molly and Luis' tumultuous divorce, and the fact that Kelly is also present at the taping.

Luis says it's been three years since he's seen Molly, and footage was played back of their huge fights. While Luis laughs at the footage, Molly is clearly still hurt.

"Honestly, it's sad and pathetic, because, honestly, I felt like I was losing my f**king mind, like, it was crazy," she says looking back.

Luis says that after Molly "fired him out of the house," he went to go stay with his brother in New Jersey, which Molly is amused by.

"I'm just laughing, like, he just said, 'after I fired him out of my house,'" she notes. "I just think that's really funny, honestly. When the day came that our divorce papers were final, you said, 'I need copies of the papers so that I can get married.' So, clearly, there was good reason for the firing."

Meanwhile, during part one of this season's 90 Day: The Single Life tell-all, plenty was revealed, including Big Ed's breakup with Liz and one of Brittany's love interests, Terence, explaining why they were no longer together after Brittany was a no-show. Watch the video below for more.